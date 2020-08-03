Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PETS. Citigroup raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.45) in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.69) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.43).

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 311.40 ($3.83) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 23.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 236.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 253.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.08 ($3.90).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

In related news, insider Susan Dawson purchased 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984.10 ($12,286.61). Also, insider Peter Pritchard purchased 49,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £100,192.56 ($123,298.74).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

