Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,234 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after purchasing an additional 892,983 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,731,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,762,000 after purchasing an additional 804,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

NYSE D opened at $81.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.