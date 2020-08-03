Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,673 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

