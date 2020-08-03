Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 83.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 82.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 134.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 346.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTL opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

