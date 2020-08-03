Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,054 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.88 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

