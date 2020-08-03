Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 92,637 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 92,637 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,744,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $255.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $255.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.60.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,270. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

