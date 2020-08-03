Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 32,675 Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,675 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of GasLog worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in GasLog during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GasLog by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 128,222 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 29.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOG. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

NYSE:GLOG opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $277.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.38. GasLog Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.71 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GasLog Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

