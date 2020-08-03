Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Spark Energy worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 206,611 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

SPKE opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $266.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.54. Spark Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $166.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPKE. BidaskClub raised shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

