Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 450,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 322,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

