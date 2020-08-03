Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Scorpio Tankers worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $926,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,169,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

