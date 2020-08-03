Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Jernigan Capital worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCAP. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE JCAP opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $326.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. Jernigan Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Jernigan Capital Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

