Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Brigham Minerals worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,260,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 787,612 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,843,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 787,463 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $59,588,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

MNRL stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $630.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

