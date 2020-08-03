Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 165,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OXM opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.22. Oxford Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $80.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.85). Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

