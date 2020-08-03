Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 98,532 Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,532 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Imax worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Imax in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imax in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Imax by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Imax by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $11.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. Imax Corp has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. Imax’s revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imax Corp will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Imax in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

