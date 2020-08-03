Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 4,122 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $11.82 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.