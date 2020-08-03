Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 2,976 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Delek US by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $17.48 on Monday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

