PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $715,650.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $715,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $698,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $631,350.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $616,500.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $614,100.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $510,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $498,300.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $17,406.00.

NYSE PFSI opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 32.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

