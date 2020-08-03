Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.44.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $269,477.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,374.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $570,133.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,534 shares of company stock worth $1,507,039. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $35,094,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,822,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,020.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 283,742 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1,101.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 229,152 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $10,307,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

