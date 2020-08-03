Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of William Hill from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of William Hill to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of William Hill to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of William Hill from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of William Hill from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. William Hill presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 170.31 ($2.10).

WMH stock opened at GBX 104.35 ($1.28) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01. William Hill has a twelve month low of GBX 28.63 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.54).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

