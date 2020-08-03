Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oxford BioMedica from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

OXB opened at GBX 817 ($10.05) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 790.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 688.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The company has a market cap of $670.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97. Oxford BioMedica has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 890 ($10.95).

In related news, insider Andrew Heath sold 1,000 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 704 ($8.66), for a total value of £7,040 ($8,663.55). Also, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 365 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 733 ($9.02) per share, with a total value of £2,675.45 ($3,292.46). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 91,271 shares of company stock valued at $73,523,817.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

