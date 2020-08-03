Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of LON JSE opened at GBX 64 ($0.79) on Thursday. Jadestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 444.20 ($5.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. The stock has a market cap of $295.07 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

