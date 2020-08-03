Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.43).

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 318.60 ($3.92) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 317.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 315.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 113.79. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 372.80 ($4.59).

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Dominic Paul acquired 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £200,960 ($247,304.95).

Domino's Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

