Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.13.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $196.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.02. The company has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $198.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

