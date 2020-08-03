Paycom Software (PAYC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Paycom Software to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PAYC opened at $284.37 on Monday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.81.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.