Parsley Energy (PE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Parsley Energy to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Parsley Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of PE stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.13. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PE. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.