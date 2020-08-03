Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 390 ($4.80) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.29) to GBX 440 ($5.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.54) price target (up previously from GBX 435 ($5.35)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 500.57 ($6.16).
LON:PAG opened at GBX 314.20 ($3.87) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 387.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.87 million and a P/E ratio of 7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 555.50 ($6.84).
In other news, insider Barbara Ridpath acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($8,860.45). Also, insider Alison Morris acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,160 ($17,425.55).
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.