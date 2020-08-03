Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 390 ($4.80) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.29) to GBX 440 ($5.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.54) price target (up previously from GBX 435 ($5.35)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 500.57 ($6.16).

LON:PAG opened at GBX 314.20 ($3.87) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 387.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.87 million and a P/E ratio of 7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 555.50 ($6.84).

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Paragon Banking Group will post 5589.8130595 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara Ridpath acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($8,860.45). Also, insider Alison Morris acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,160 ($17,425.55).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

