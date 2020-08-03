Pan American Silver (PAAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.07, a PEG ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.35. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $39.33.

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. FBR & Co decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.