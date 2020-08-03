Pan American Silver (PAAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.07, a PEG ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.35. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $39.33.
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.
