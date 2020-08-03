Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Pan American Silver to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of PAAS opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $71,214,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $42,425,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after buying an additional 1,387,634 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,070,000 after buying an additional 1,085,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $22,308,000. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

