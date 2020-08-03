Pamela B. Burke Sells 11,314 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $486,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,364 shares in the company, valued at $875,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GO opened at $43.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.13 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 52,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 189,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

