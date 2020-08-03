Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,818 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 22,783 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 385.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 512.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 239,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $4,411,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $125,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $81.01 on Monday. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

