Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,231 American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in American Water Works by 118.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 858.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

American Water Works stock opened at $147.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.68. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $148.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

