Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,840,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,700,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,471,000 after purchasing an additional 888,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Twitter by 1,370.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after buying an additional 848,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 23.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after buying an additional 703,973 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $238,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,574. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR opened at $36.40 on Monday. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

