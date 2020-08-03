Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $55.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

