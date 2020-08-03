Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 38,990 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 80.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,993,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corteva by 35.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,762,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,916,000 after buying an additional 1,237,454 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Corteva by 244.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 1,056,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 28.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,096,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after buying an additional 916,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. BofA Securities raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

