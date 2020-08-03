Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,336 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Ball by 8,261.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,064 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,532,000 after buying an additional 1,098,470 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ball by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,939,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,090,000 after buying an additional 165,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ball by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,468,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,620,000 after buying an additional 90,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ball by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,140,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,393,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLL opened at $73.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

