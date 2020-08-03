Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,681 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 637.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $139.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

