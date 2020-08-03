Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,599,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $109.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.34.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.18%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.