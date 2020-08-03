Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 529.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $3,817,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI opened at $118.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $121.44.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In related news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,703 shares of company stock worth $2,079,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

