Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of PPL by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PPL by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 38,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 179,319 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.62 on Monday. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

