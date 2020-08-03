Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $2,824,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $364,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 95.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.90.

AMP opened at $153.63 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

