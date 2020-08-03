Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.46 Million in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 84.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $177.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $142.72 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.43. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

