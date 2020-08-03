Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 693.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,804,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,836,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $153.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.95 and a 200 day moving average of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

