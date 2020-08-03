Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 99.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 31,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BorgWarner by 19.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 34,358 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 17.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of BWA opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,711.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

