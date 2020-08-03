Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11,311.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST stock opened at $268.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $273.78.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

