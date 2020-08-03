Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 497.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,718,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $549,677,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,935,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $190,160,000 after buying an additional 110,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 476.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,086,000 after buying an additional 5,099,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,847,000 after purchasing an additional 107,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,401,000 after purchasing an additional 463,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

