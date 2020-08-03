Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,281 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 49,647 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $188,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,710,000 after acquiring an additional 392,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $182,989,000 after acquiring an additional 77,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

