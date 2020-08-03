Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in MarketAxess by 8.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $516.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.62. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $958,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,663. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

