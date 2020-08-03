Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 24,414 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 773.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 575,617 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in VF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992,243 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in VF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after acquiring an additional 804,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,841,000 after acquiring an additional 64,096 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $60.36 on Monday. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.36.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

