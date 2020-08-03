Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,018 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 397.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,077,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after purchasing an additional 144,479 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,495,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,586,000 after purchasing an additional 349,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

