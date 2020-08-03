Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,754 Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter worth $806,000. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter worth $740,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG stock opened at $107.49 on Monday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $93.48.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

